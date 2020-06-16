Ardith Lucille Wyatt
Waynesville - Ardith Lucille Wyatt, 87, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 peacefully at her place of residence. Ardith was born in Haywood, NC on September 26, 1932.
Ardith was a member of the Rocky Branch Free Will Baptist Church during her whole life. She enjoyed listening to music, riding around sightseeing with her son Dale, and spending time with all her family.
Ardith is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Wyatt Bumgarner Lanning, Mack Bumgarner, Melvin Lanning; Brothers Glenn Bumgarner, Harold Lanning, wife Martha, John Henry Bumgarner, wife Linda. Sisters Ella Mae Stevenson, husband Bobby, Alma Mitchell, husband Charles.
Ardith is survived by son Dale Wyatt, wife Mary Jane, and daughter Lillian Wyatt Davis. Brothers Albert Lanning, wife Jean; Kenneth Lanning, wife Patsy. Sisters Lillie Lanning, husband Lester; Sarah Lunsford, husband Jim, Romaine Wilson, and Sam Gaddis. Grandchildren Chad Wyatt, wife Hope; Jennifer Harris, husband Joe, and McKinley Davis, wife Brandy. Great grandchildren Carmen Mathis. Special nephew Mack Stevenson, niece Charlene Stevenson, and Tom Lossiah.
Memorial services for the immediate family will be held at Garrett Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th at 12pm with Kenny Banks officiating. Family will receive friends and visitors one hour prior from 11-12pm at Garrett Funeral Home. Graveside committal to follow service at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are the nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Haywood County Home Health, No Boundaries, and all of Ardith's healthcare providers.
Memorial Contributions can be made out to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.
A message of comfort may be left to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.