Arla Winona Waters McNally
Arla Winona Waters McNally (age 103) completed her journey on Earth on February 14, 2020, at Fleshers Nursing Facility in Fairview, NC under the compassionate care of their staff and Four Seasons Hospice. She was surrounded by family and enveloped in love, and now rests in the arms of Jesus.
Arla was born on June 16, 1916 in North Malden, Ontario, Canada to Harry and Edna Waters. On the day she came into this world, her mother had picked a whole basket of strawberries and gave birth to her third of four children in a farmhouse with the help of a neighbor. In her nearly 104 years of life, Arla gathered stories and family histories and, to the end of her life, could accurately share anecdotes and memories of her family, friends, and historical events. She was a fierce advocate for anyone suffering even the slightest of injustices. She contributed her voice and support for many people in need. Arla was a talented painter and cook. She loved completing the daily word Jumble and always won at Scrabble. She loved the concerts of André Rieu and her favorite movie was Wuthering Heights. She asked to be remembered as a good Christian who was kind. She was strong, independent, intelligent, witty, thoughtful, and accepted people for who they were. Arla was generous and caring to all she knew and, thus, she was deeply cared for and loved.
She married Walter McNally and they lived in Detroit, Michigan. Later they spent summers in Amherstburg, Ontario, Canada and winters in Clearwater, Florida. Arla moved to Western North Carolina in 2012.
Her greatest joy was being with her children and family. She left with no regrets and nothing was left unsaid. Her advice is to be happy, do the best you can, and be willing to overlook things.
Arla was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Keitha Woods, Bruce Waters, and Lorne Waters, husband, Walter McNally, and son, Gary McNally.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Azar, daughter in law, Dolores McNally, granddaughters Julie Azar (Kurt Malphurs), Laura Azar (Christopher Horstman), Shari Azar (Robert Walker), Linda Azar (Jim Lindsey), and Kristina McNally, grandsons Michael McNally (Laurie McNally) and James McNally and great grandchildren Joshua McNally, Kevin McNally, Tiffany McNally, and Steven Bergren, great grandchildren by marriage Cecily Horstman and Finnegan Horstman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 10 am at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, 123 Kenilworth Road, Asheville, NC. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Four Seasons Hospice or www.thewaterproject.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020