Arlene Ruth McLellan
Asheville - Ms. Arlene Ruth McLellan, aged 93, daughter of the late John & Martha Crombe, was born April 28th, 1925, in Rochester, NY, & passed away peacefully at Solace Hospice on March 18th, 2019.
Preceded in death by her brothers, William, Ross, Robert, Clyde, & Ray Crombe, & sister Beatrice Finlan. Survived by her sons, Charles, John, & Joel; her daughters, Carol Fugate & Judith McLellan; grandchildren Sarah, Chris, Tabitha, Michele, Alayna, & Ian; many great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.
Arlene was a retired physical education teacher & a graduate of Cortland College, as well as a devoted mother & homemaker. She enjoyed crafting & making many items for her family, such as quilts & clothing, that will always be cherished. Above all, she was always most grateful for time spent with family & friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene's life will be held on April 28th, 2019, at 1 PM, in the Givens Chapel, on the main campus of Givens Estate. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Care Partners Hospice Solace Center, 21 Belvedere Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019