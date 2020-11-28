Arnold Don Sgan
Asheville - Arnold D. Sgan of Asheville, NC, formerly of Medford, MA, died on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Arnie was a graduate of the Univ of Massachusetts. He then served three years in the US Army as a cryptographer, before attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a PhD in Educational Supervision.
He taught at UNCA before joining the NC Dept of Public Instruction. In 1977, he joined the staff of Western Regional Education Center, where for the next 24 years he worked as an English education and writing consultant with the seventeen school systems in WNC. He was also active in Holocaust studies in the schools.
Arnie was active in his beloved Temple Beth-Ha-Tephila, as congregation President and Brotherhood President.
He enjoyed participating in local theatric groups. He appeared as an actor in Asheville Community Theater and was best remembered as Solomon in "The Price," and as Mr. Van Daan in "Diary of Anne Frank." He was also an active member of the Autumn Players reader's theater group.
Arnie volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the Jewish Community Center during his retirement.
And he was a life-long ice hockey fan. Go Canes!
Arnie leaves his loving wife, Doris Foulds Sgan, cherished sons, Mark Sgan, and Dr. Stephen Sgan and his wife Megan Sgan; as well as five adored grandchildren; Caroline, Abigail, Jack, Madeline, and Will.
He was predeceased by sisters, Janet Small and Lee Zinner. He is survived by brother, Mathew Sgan, sister & brother-in-law, Ellie & Richard Burgess, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and their families.
His family thanks all the friends who helped drive him to local venues and events, the Water Street gang in MA, and the many caregivers who were so kind to him in his last days. Arnie will be remembered by his friends and family for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his special skill with words and a phrase.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfamilycare.com
.
A celebration of Arnie's life will be held at a future date to be determined.