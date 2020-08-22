Arnold Earl Jones
Black Mountain - Arnold Earl Jones, 79, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mr. Jones was born in Madison County May 7, 1941, to the late Grady and Edna Massey Jones. He was also preceded in death by a son,Tim Jones, sisters Betty Payne and Ruth Jones, and brothers, Jimmy, Grady and Rubin Jones.
He was the co-owner of Freedom Contracting.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Sue Bishop Jones; daughters, Deborah Ogle (Larry), Sherrie Jones, Rhonda Jean Hicks, Sandy Beaver, Brenda Ingle, Rhonda Poteat (Johnny) and Marsha Messer; sons, Gary Jones (Freida), Jason Jones (Vanessa) and Ronald Jones; 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Parker.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Paynes Chapel Cemetery, Little Pine, Madison County with his son, Gary officiating.
Mr. Jones will lie in repose from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.