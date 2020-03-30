|
|
Arnold Wayne Jarvis
Asheville - Arnold Wayne Jarvis, 79, of Asheville, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe Co., Arnold was a son of the late Hobart Garrett Jarvis and Pearl Mullinax Jarvis. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Wayne Jarvis, and his brother, Garrett Jarvis.
Mr. Jarvis was a 1958 graduate of Enka High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he trained at Parris Island, SC, and later served in Cuba. He was a self employed heavy equipment contractor.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Lamb Jarvis; son, Darren Jarvis; grandsons, Daniel and Derrick Jarvis, and granddaughters, Hannah and Darra Jarvis; great-grandson, Liam Jarvis; daughter-in-law, Janet Harwell Jarvis; brother-in-law, Greg Lamb; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lamb.
Due to Covid-19, private services will be held at Jarvis Cemetery in Mars Hill, NC.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020