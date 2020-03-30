Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Wayne Jarvis


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Wayne Jarvis Obituary
Arnold Wayne Jarvis

Asheville - Arnold Wayne Jarvis, 79, of Asheville, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe Co., Arnold was a son of the late Hobart Garrett Jarvis and Pearl Mullinax Jarvis. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Wayne Jarvis, and his brother, Garrett Jarvis.

Mr. Jarvis was a 1958 graduate of Enka High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he trained at Parris Island, SC, and later served in Cuba. He was a self employed heavy equipment contractor.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Lamb Jarvis; son, Darren Jarvis; grandsons, Daniel and Derrick Jarvis, and granddaughters, Hannah and Darra Jarvis; great-grandson, Liam Jarvis; daughter-in-law, Janet Harwell Jarvis; brother-in-law, Greg Lamb; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lamb.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held at Jarvis Cemetery in Mars Hill, NC.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -