Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Asheville - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Art Garrison Odeneal announces his passing at the age of 67 years. Art will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Reed, Robin, and Carrie. Art will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Emersyn and Ellis, by his sisters, Abby and Amy, and by his brother-in-law Joe, his niece Emma and son-in-law Kendall. Art lived a joyful life fulfilled through spending time with his family and living out his passion for making pottery at the Odyssey Center for Ceramic Arts.

A Funeral Service in memory of Art will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, 72 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC, 28704. Family visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00pm with a family-only burial to be held thereafter.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Art to the Odyssey Center for Ceramic Arts in Asheville, PO Box 294, Asheville, NC 28802.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
