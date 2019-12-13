|
Arthur Cecil "Art" Kerr
Asheville - Arthur Cecil "Art" Kerr, 98, of Asheville, NC died on Friday, December 6, 2019. Art was born on June 21, 1921, in Kenton, TN. He served with the Army Air Corps in WWII from 1942-1945, attaining the rank of Staff Sgt. He attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and received a BS ('48) and MS ('50) in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. Art worked for Northrop, Stencil Aero, Chemtronics, and Fluor Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Anna Ruth Graham, sons Graham Kerr of Asheville and Greg Kerr (Anne) of Charlotte, NC, grandson Griffin Kerr (Amanda) of Charlotte, granddaughter Lesley Kerr Rich (Aaron) of Simpsonville, SC, granddaughter Meredith Kerr of Chicago, IL, great-granddaughter Annie Kerr, and several nieces and nephews. Art is preceded in death by his parents Burney Erastus Kerr and Virginia Inez King Kerr, brothers Marvin Kerr (Lillian) and King Kerr (Francis), and sister Sue Compton (Roy). There will be a memorial service on December 17 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church Asheville followed by inurnment of remains at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ABCCM, 20 Twentieth St, Asheville, NC 28806 or abccm.org. For full obituary visit westerncarolinamortuary.com.
