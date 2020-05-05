|
Dr. Arthur Clarence Horn, Jr., son of the late Catherine L. Hasselbacher Horn and Arthur Horn Sr., died on April 1, 2020. Art left behind his loving wife, Betta Lee Horn, of their home in Black Mountain, NC., along with devoted animal friends, Gracie, Moksha and Tashi. Also surviving him are his stepdaughter, Gabrielle Westmoreland from his marriage to the late Janie Westmorland; his brother, Carl F. Horn (Carol); and Native American spiritually-adopted brothers: Jack Cruzan of WA, and Robert Rattlingchase of SD. Art was a loving, kind, and caring husband, father, son, and brother. He was a very present, humble, and compassionate man. Art was a great teacher, mentor, friend, who was strong, fierce, & yet gentle and knew how to balance those characteristics well. Art had the gift of being able to meet anyone on any level in order to reach out to them. He had a larger-than-life quiet presence that always will be remembered by the many who knew and loved him. He was reared in a restrictive environment that was too constrained for his powerful intellect. He searched for his own truth, studied, and found a home in the spiritual beliefs of the Native American culture. He was an active member of the local Native community up until his death. Art was full of humor and was an animated storyteller. A member of the Men's Society of the Sungleska Oyate, Art was devoted to the path of the "Red Road". Dr. Horn worked the Charles George VAMC in Asheville, NC as the inpatient psychologist for over 25 years before retiring in 2016. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Georgia State University. He was a nationally recognized expert on the Rorschach and helped countless veterans overcome their PTSD difficulties. A Memorial Gathering to Celebrate Dr. Arthur Horn's life is postponed to a later date, TBD. A 4-day Sacred Fire Ceremony was held in his honor and his body was cremated. One of Art's favorite sayings was "Nature bats last". Condolences can be made to the family at
