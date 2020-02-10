Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethabara Church
1088 Birdtown Rd.
Cherokee, NC
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Goforth
Arthur "Sonny" Goforth Jr.

Arthur "Sonny" Goforth Jr.


1935 - 2020
Arthur "Sonny" Goforth Jr. Obituary
Arthur "Sonny" Goforth, Jr.

Asheville - Arthur "Sonny" Goforth, Jr., 84, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

A native of Cherokee, NC, Mr. Goforth was a son of the late Arthur and Lena Murphy Goforth.

Surviving are his wife, Maebelle Williamson Goforth; daughter, Becky Goforth Hurley (Jimmy); sons, Michael Goforth (Brittany), Adam Goforth, and Danny Goforth (Katherine); 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Bethabara Church in Cherokee, NC. Interment will follow at Birdtown Cemetery.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
