Arthur "Sonny" Goforth, Jr.
Asheville - Arthur "Sonny" Goforth, Jr., 84, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A native of Cherokee, NC, Mr. Goforth was a son of the late Arthur and Lena Murphy Goforth.
Surviving are his wife, Maebelle Williamson Goforth; daughter, Becky Goforth Hurley (Jimmy); sons, Michael Goforth (Brittany), Adam Goforth, and Danny Goforth (Katherine); 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Bethabara Church in Cherokee, NC. Interment will follow at Birdtown Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020