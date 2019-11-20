|
Arthur Stamey
Waynesville - Waynesville- Arthur Lee Stamey, age 93, a true gentleman with a kind and giving heart, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
A native of Clay County, he was born during the Christmas season of December 26, 1925 to the late Berry Leander Stamey and the late Armer Duckworth Stamey. Arthur was blessed to have been raised in a loving and wonderful family and had made his home in Haywood County most of his life. Mr. Stamey had been a dedicated employee of American Enka Corporation for a number of years and later became employed with Western Carolina University where he retired as a maintenance supervisor. He had proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Johnnie Hutchins Naval Destroyer. He was a member of Clyde Masonic Lodge #453AF&AM where he had served as a Master Mason. Mr. Stamey was also a member of The Shriners, where the effects of his involvement benefitted the lives of others, especially children. In his spare time Arthur enjoyed woodworking and he was also an avid gardener, always sharing his bounty of grapes and delicious apples with friends and neighbors. Mr. Stamey was a faithful member of Clyde Central United Methodist Church where he was actively involved in the Children's Backpack Food Program, a ministry very close to Mr. Stamey's heart. Arthur Stamey was a man of strong faith, a man who loved his family and a man who served his country with great courage and honor.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Eulah Buchanan Stamey, who passed away June 12, 2016: his sisters, Rosa Stamey Ison Lankford, Nora Jane Stamey, and Katie Myers.
Surviving are his brother, Eugene Stamey and his wife, Mary Lou, of Candler; nieces, Betty Sue Milner and her husband, Dennis, of Canton, and Leisa Stamey of Candler; nephews, Charles Myers and his wife, Yvonne, of Canton, and Philip Stamey and his wife, Susie, of Clemmons, NC
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Stamey will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Clyde Central United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 12:30 to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Reverend Chris Westmoreland will be officiating. Entombment will follow in The Horizon Mausoleum at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Stamey's memory to Clyde Central United Methodist Church, Backpack Program, 410 Charles Street, Clyde, NC 28721, or to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019