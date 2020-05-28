Astor F. "Bud" Soesbee
Astor F. "Bud" Soesbee

Candler - Astor F. "Bud" Soesbee, died on May 20, 2020.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. Please visit their website, www.grocefuneralhome.com, for the complete obituary & memorial guestbook.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
