|
|
Atlas Lewis "Lou" Morse, Jr.
Fletcher - Atlas Lewis "Lou" Morse, Jr., 75, of Fletcher, passed away September 28, 2019.
Lou was born December 4, 1943 in Asheville, NC to the late Atlas Lewis Morse, Sr. and Clara Tweed Morse. He was a veteran of the US Air Force; and he retired from the Buncombe County School System where he was an Art Teacher at Reynolds Middle School.
In addition to his parents, Lou is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Morse; numerous aunts and uncles; and his beloved dog "Peteie".
Lou is survived by his son, Timothy Morse; and brothers, James Morse, Edward Morse and David Morse.
The family will receive friends October 2, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.
Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 1, 2019