Audrey June Lindgren Turnbull



Candler - Audrey June Lindgren Turnbull, 92, of Candler, NC, peacefully went to rest in the arms of our Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Kalamazoo, MI on June 24, 1928, to Swedish immigrants, Helge and Hulda Lindgren. Lovingly referred to as Nana, she enjoyed spending time with family, crafting, surf fishing, and watching old westerns. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother - Donald Lindgren, her son - Jack Cherry Jr., and her husband, James "Jimmy" Turnbull.



Survivors include her daughter - Nancy Cherry Reichman, daughter in law - Frances Cherry, grandchildren - Scott Cherry (Saudi), Heather Reichman, Patrisha Reichman Difranco (Vince), Ann Cherry Nail (Danny), Jamie Cherry, and great grandchildren - Celeste, Kolby, Nicholas, Joshua, Larkyn, Scout, and Wilder.



Audrey will be interred next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store