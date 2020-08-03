1/
Audrey June Lindgren Turnbull
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey June Lindgren Turnbull

Candler - Audrey June Lindgren Turnbull, 92, of Candler, NC, peacefully went to rest in the arms of our Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Kalamazoo, MI on June 24, 1928, to Swedish immigrants, Helge and Hulda Lindgren. Lovingly referred to as Nana, she enjoyed spending time with family, crafting, surf fishing, and watching old westerns. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother - Donald Lindgren, her son - Jack Cherry Jr., and her husband, James "Jimmy" Turnbull.

Survivors include her daughter - Nancy Cherry Reichman, daughter in law - Frances Cherry, grandchildren - Scott Cherry (Saudi), Heather Reichman, Patrisha Reichman Difranco (Vince), Ann Cherry Nail (Danny), Jamie Cherry, and great grandchildren - Celeste, Kolby, Nicholas, Joshua, Larkyn, Scout, and Wilder.

Audrey will be interred next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved