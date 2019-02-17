|
Audrey Lou Donatelli
Asheville - Audrey Lou Donatelli, 94, died on Friday, February 8th, 2019, in Asheville, NC. She was the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle Behnke and was preceded in death by her sisters Harriet Behnke and Marilyn Sundquist. Born in Chicago, she was valedictorian of her class at Steinmetz High School and obtained an academic scholarship to Eureka College in Eureka, IL, which she attended for two years. In 1945 she married Henry Donatelli. They raised their four children in Northbook, IL and moved to Atlanta in 1973.
Audrey worked in commercial real estate for decades and served as a board member for many real estate associations. From 1999 to 2006 she was president of Early Learning Property Management, Inc, in Atlanta and in that capacity obtained site locations, negotiated property purchases, participated in construction planning and decisions, and performed property management responsibilities for eight Head Start schools. A playground at one of those schools is named after her. After retiring in 2006, she moved to Asheville where she was a regular participant in Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and a devoted member of the congregation of The Cathedral of All Souls.
Audrey was a gracious, generous woman with boundless energy and a deep appreciation of life. She loved to travel and visited many countries, including Israel, China, Russia and much of Eastern and Western Europe. She played the piano and sang in chorale groups and choirs. She was a vital, loving part of the lives of her children and grandchildren. Last but not least, she loved a good party and a glass of good scotch.
Audrey is survived by her children Mark Donatelli (Anne Pedersen);, Gary Donatelli; Claudia Cano,;Todd Donatelli (Becky); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A service will be held at The Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville, NC, Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Outreach Fund of The Cathedral of All Souls.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 17, 2019