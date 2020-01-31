Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Audrey Owenby


1947 - 2020
Audrey Owenby Obituary
Audrey Owenby

Leicester - Audrey Jean Limeberry Owenby, 72, of Leicester, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Buncombe Co., Audrey was a daughter of the late Alvin Raymond Limeberry and Ellamae Phillips Limeberry.

Surviving are her husband, Woody Eugene Owenby; son, Billy Joe Owenby; daughters, Rebecca Owenby and Audrey Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hannah; and brother, Danny Limeberry.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. The Rev. Stan Asher will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
