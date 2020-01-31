|
|
Audrey Owenby
Leicester - Audrey Jean Limeberry Owenby, 72, of Leicester, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe Co., Audrey was a daughter of the late Alvin Raymond Limeberry and Ellamae Phillips Limeberry.
Surviving are her husband, Woody Eugene Owenby; son, Billy Joe Owenby; daughters, Rebecca Owenby and Audrey Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hannah; and brother, Danny Limeberry.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. The Rev. Stan Asher will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020