Augburn Crowder
Weaverville - Augburn Crowder, age 88, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Mr. Crowder was born March 11, 1931 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. Augburn owned and operated Crowder Sawmill with the help of his wife, Elouise, for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lesley and Marie Bullman Crowder; his wife, Elouise Wyatt Crowder, who died July 23, 2019; sister, Ada Sue Crowder; and brother, A.G. Crowder.
Surviving are his sisters, Judy Wyatt, and Jane Revis and husband Arnold, and brother, Cleotes "Babe" Crowder and wife Inez, all of Weaverville.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in Locust Grove Baptist Church, 305 Locust Grove Road, Weaverville. Reverends Ben Whitmire and Arnold Revis will officiate. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the services.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Arnold and Jane Revis 260 Pickens Road, Weaverville.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Crowder's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 22, 2019