Awa Sheppard
1922 - 2020
Awa Sheppard

Weaverville - Awa Marie Snider Sheppard, 97, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Brian Center of Weaverville.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a member of First Baptist Church Weaverville for 60 plus years.

Mrs. Sheppard was a daughter of the late John W. Snider and Alma Mullinax Snider, and wife of Paul Pinkney Sheppard who died June 16, 2007.

Surviving are her daughters, Sonna Johnson and husband Tom of McKinney, TX, Gail Smith and husband Bradley of Summerfield, NC and Paula Sheppard and husband Dale of Johnson City, TN; 4 granchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Hilda Brooks of Candler and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Rev. Joe Bennett, Chaplain of Compassionate Care WNC, officiating.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church Weaverville, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.

To sign Mrs. Sheppard's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
