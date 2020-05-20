Resources
Asheville - Barbara A. Kern, aka. Anne Rene, 66, of Asheville, passed away on May 4, 2020, while sleeping peacefully. She was born to Lucian Talley and Marcella Sundermeyer on November 15, 1953, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a Master Animal Caretaker and owned several successful businesses throughout her lifetime. Barbara is survived by her only son, Shiloh Shevitt Sr, of Phoenix; her three grandchildren: Shiloh Shevitt Jr, of Phoenix; Richard Shevitt, of Phoenix; and Allan Shevitt, of Phoenix. She is also survived by three great grandchildren. Upon her wishes she was cremated; However, any further funeral arrangements have been postponed indefinitely due to the Corona virus lockdown. In lieu of flowers or gifts of remembrance, please donate to the Western North Carolina Nature Center.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
