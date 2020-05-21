|
Barbara Ann Craig Huskey
Barbara Ann Craig Huskey, age 71 of Forest City, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 26, 1948 in Buncombe County to the late Joseph Richard Craig and Maebelle Ollis Craig. Barbara worked as a manager of a convenience store and was a member of Pisgah View Pentecostal Church in Candler. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Huskey who passed away on 2013; and her six siblings.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Pamela Biggerstaff (Genis) of Sweetwater, TN, Rose Peterson (John) of Jonesboro, TN, Lisa Burrell (Gary) of Forest City, and Crystal Diaz (Ricky) of Knoxville, TN; her son Kelly Dockery (Angel) of Forest City; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Burnie Dockery.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service from 2pm-3pm. The Rev. James Donati will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Donald. The pallbearers will be Ronnie Buckner, Christopher Burrell, Ryan Burrell, Justin Dockery, Allen Burrell, and Joshua Dockery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CarePartners Hospice McDowell at 575 Airport Road, Marion, NC 28752. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Huskey Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020