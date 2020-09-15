Barbara Ann Fender Davis
Weaverville - Barbara Ann Fender Davis, 77, of Weaverville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Barbara was born July 5, 1943 in Buncombe Co., NC, to her late parents Mose and Savada Hall Fender. She worked as a Transportation Security Assistant for North Buncombe Schools for 16 years and was a member of Barnardsville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oasten Davis, daughter, Netta Russell, brother, Phillip Fender, nephew Cody, and several aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Wanita Edwards (Jeff); grandchildren: Jason Russell (Laura), Jared Russell, Sara Melrose (Michael), Lara Russell and Cory Edwards; great grandchildren: Ruby, Harry, Scarlett and Teddy; sisters, Elwanda Riddle and Linda Fender (Jock); aunts, Juda Edwards (Elmer) and Jane Cheek; and uncle, Gary Hall.
A service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 17th at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to Compassionate Care Western North Carolina: https://compassionatecarewnc.org/donate
or to the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Brian Center Weaverville for the kindness and compassionate care they gave Barbara.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com
.