Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McColgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann McColgin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann McColgin Obituary
Barbara Ann McColgin

Augusta, GA - Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother born on October 10th, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, The daughter of the late Grandpa (Marty) and Granny (Annie Lou Paxton) Bailey

You've always loved us unconditionally and were the best mom, grandmother and great grandmother that we could have asked for.

You knew her laugh from the next room and always expected her to open & eat the bag of grapes she hadn't paid for yet. McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, GA 706.364.9122

She loved 4 letter words as much as she loved music and line dancing.

She always said, take off the last accessory you put on. It's too much.

Christmas time was Nanny time, when the holidays came around that always meant going to Nanny's house.

This is not good bye, it's we will see you again someday. We love you.

She will be sorely missed and is survived by children: Cindy (Ron) , Keith, Johnny (Linda) grandchildren: Kevin (Elizabeth), Kara (Alan), Tyler (Kayla), Jordan, Alexandra, Addison and great-grandchildren: Aiden, Aeris, Brentley and Amelia
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.