Barbara Ann McColgin
Augusta, GA - Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother born on October 10th, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, The daughter of the late Grandpa (Marty) and Granny (Annie Lou Paxton) Bailey
You've always loved us unconditionally and were the best mom, grandmother and great grandmother that we could have asked for.
You knew her laugh from the next room and always expected her to open & eat the bag of grapes she hadn't paid for yet. McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, GA 706.364.9122
She loved 4 letter words as much as she loved music and line dancing.
She always said, take off the last accessory you put on. It's too much.
Christmas time was Nanny time, when the holidays came around that always meant going to Nanny's house.
This is not good bye, it's we will see you again someday. We love you.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by children: Cindy (Ron) , Keith, Johnny (Linda) grandchildren: Kevin (Elizabeth), Kara (Alan), Tyler (Kayla), Jordan, Alexandra, Addison and great-grandchildren: Aiden, Aeris, Brentley and Amelia
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3, 2019