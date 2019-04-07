|
|
Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith
Asheville - Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith, 84, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Barbara was a daughter of the late Harold Frederick Brownlee and Virginia Hollar Brownlee. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Merrill, and by a great-grandson.
Mrs. Smith worked as a teller with Wachovia Bank.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Smith; daughters, Leslie Clark (Greg) and Leesa Brown; son, Brian Smith (Sheila); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Rennie Salata, pastor of Acton United Methodist Church, where Mrs. Smith was a longtime member, will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019