Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith


1934 - 2019
Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith Obituary
Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith

Asheville - Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith, 84, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Barbara was a daughter of the late Harold Frederick Brownlee and Virginia Hollar Brownlee. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Merrill, and by a great-grandson.

Mrs. Smith worked as a teller with Wachovia Bank.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Smith; daughters, Leslie Clark (Greg) and Leesa Brown; son, Brian Smith (Sheila); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Rennie Salata, pastor of Acton United Methodist Church, where Mrs. Smith was a longtime member, will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
