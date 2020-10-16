1/1
Barbara Baker Reid
Barbara Baker Reid

Leicester - Barbara Baker Reid, 78, of Leicester, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

A native of Lee Co., NC, Barbara was a daughter of the late Nathan James and Lois Cooper Baker. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Holly Kelly and Sherry Mashburn.

Mrs. Reid was a member of Song O'Sky Sweet Adelines Barber Shop Singers. She was also a member of The Basilica of St. Lawrence.

Surviving are her husband, Tim Reid; daughter, Melanie Snelson (Brad); 5 grandchildren, Chesney, Savannah, Bradshaw and True Snelson, and April Mashburn; several great-grandchildren; sister, Anne Cook; and brothers, Donnie Baker (Lynn) and Billy Baker (Tammy).

She was a wonderful mother, a loving Nana, devoted wife and a friend to any distressed animal or child.

A Scripture service will be officiated by the Rev. Father Roger Arnsparger at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. To achieve social distancing, services in Groce chapels are limited to 50, and face masks are required. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Mrs. Reid will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
