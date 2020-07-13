1/1
Barbara Barker "Bobbie" Miller
Barbara "Bobbie" Barker Miller

Weaverville - Barbara "Bobbie" Barker Miller, age 86, of Weaverville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Mrs. Miller was born July 8, 1934 in Nellis, West Virginia. She was a retired teacher's assistant at Weaverville Primary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church Weaverville for 51 years.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey David "Dave" Miller who died in 2019; her six-year-old daughter, Ann Marie Miller; and her brother, Delmas Barker.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph Miller of Weaverville, and Tim Miller and wife Barbara of Naples, Florida; brothers, Daris and Robert Barker both of West Virginia; grandchildren, Michael and David Washburn and Jamie Dandridge.

Mrs. Miller will be available for viewing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Stuart Lamkin and Rev. Dr. Jim McCoy will officiate.

Per the North Carolina Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.

Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Miller's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
