Barbara Dale Jackson Higgins
Asheville - Barbara Dale Jackson Higgins, 83, of Asheville, NC passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms in Black Mountain, NC.
She is preceded in death by her father, Frank George Jackson; mother, Florence Ingle Jackson; and husband, Oswald Kenneth Higgins.
Barbara earned a BS degree from UNC-Greensboro and after was a teacher with Asheville City Schools. She attended Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church and volunteered for many years with ABCCM and Mission Hospital.
Barbara was a beloved stepmother to Lisa Higgins Shugoll and Cynthia Ellen Higgins. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on October 19, 2019 at Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church with reception to follow. Rev. Dr. Steve Runholt will be officiating.
The family would like to thank the caregivers on the Azalea Wing at Givens Highland Farms; their skill and loving kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Health Care Center at Givens Highland Farms.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 29, 2019