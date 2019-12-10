|
Barbara F. Wright
New London, CT - Barbara F. Wright, 80, longtime resident of Asheville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, in New London, CT.
Barb was born in Abington, PA to Rees J. Frescoln, Jr. and Mariana Y. Barton. She attended George School in Newtown, PA and the Philadelphia Museum School, and lived for many years in Freehold, NJ, before moving to her beloved Asheville.
A talented artist and actress, she was a voracious reader and quick wit, imaginative and full of fun. Many will remember her as "The Bead Lady," for her lovely jewelry and expert advice when she worked at Wings in downtown Asheville. Her love of travel led to exciting trips across the U.S. and Europe, and she always returned with wonderful stories to tell.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Frescoln; her daughters, Heather Saunders, Jennifer Stackpole, and Bethany McElrath; grandchildren, Alexander and Taylor Stackpole and Kyle, Nicholas, and Evan McElrath; and great-granddaughter Emily Stackpole. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Wright and her brother Rees J. Frescoln III.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019