Barbara Ferris
Canton - Canton- Barbara Loraine Zapotochna Ferris died peacefully at her home on December 1, 2019 after a long and courageous 6-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She put up a very hard, difficult fight, and was determined to beat her cancer, never giving up hope until the very end. Barbara attended Beaverdam United Methodist Church. She was blessed with a multitude of friends who will miss her deeply.
Barbara was the daughter of the late John Zapotochna and the late Madeline Zapotochna. She is also preceded in death by her loving partner, John Dobranski.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 am Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Beaverdam Community Cemetery with Pastor Gordon Pike officiating. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will follow in the fellowship hall of Beaverdam United Methodist Church in Canton.
Donations in Barbara's honor may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019