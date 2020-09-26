1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" Fisher
1953 - 2020
Barbara "Bobbie" Fisher

Asheville - Barbara "Bobbie" Katherine Eldreth Fisher, 67, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of West Jefferson, NC, Ashe County, she resided in Buncombe County since the age of 12. She was a 1972 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, and the owner and operator of Cassette Duplication Services for 17 years. She was a very active member of the West Asheville Lions Club and the West Asheville Business Association.

Mrs. Fisher was a daughter of the late James Winfred Eldreth and Melvie Lee Gaddy Eldreth. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Terry Elmer Fisher who passed away on August 15, 2018; and by two siblings.

Surviving are her son, John Thomas Eldreth of the home; grandson, Casey Declan Eldreth of the home; step-grandson, Erich Druding of Arizona; twelve siblings, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3757 Eller Ford Rd., Marshall, NC, with her son, John Eldreth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 8195, Asheville, N.C. 28814 or online at: www.bwar.org

To sign Mrs. Fisher's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






