Barbara Florence (Hampe) Hempleman



Hempleman, Barbara Florence (Hampe), 95 died August 15 2020. Beloved Mother survived by sons Warwick and Terry Hempleman, daughters in law Camilla Hempleman and Daniela Guelden, brother Barry Hampe and grandson Evan Little. Preceded in death by Parents Florence and Warren Hampe, brothers Dr. Warren Hampe and Rev. Philip Hampe. Born in PA and raised in PA and Mass, Barbara graduated from the College of Wooster in 1947 with a B.A. She left the Northeast in 1948 as a Presbyterian missionary to teach at Warren Wilson College in the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina. The college campus and the Swannanoa Valley became her home for most of the rest of her life. Barbara later earned an M. A. in History at NYU and a Masters in Library Science at Atlanta University. She was an inspirational and innovative educator, an Elder and Deacon of the Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church and an ardent supporter of equal rights for all! In retirement Barbara served her community by volunteering at the Asheville Food shelf and set up and ran the library at the Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women. In 2013 Barbara moved to MN to be closer to son Terry. She continued her volunteerism there, running the "Current Events" group and helping in the library at her new home. Among her many achievements she was proudest of her 2 sons Wick and Terry! Barbara had unflagging optimism and enthusiasm. Her smile, wit and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials are suggested in the form of contributions to Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church, 101 Chapel Lane, Swannanoa, NC 28778, or to Warren Wilson College Fund Scholarships c/o Warren Wilson College Advancement, PO Box 9000, CPO 6376, Asheville, NC 28815.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store