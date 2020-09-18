Barbara Gardner West
Fairview - Barbara Lucile Gardner West, 82, of Fairview, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Royal officiating. Interment will follow at Tweeds Chapel Cemetery. Barbara will lie in state at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 PM.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Fairview Baptist Church, 32 Church Road, Fairview, NC 28730.
