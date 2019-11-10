|
Barbara Gordon Turpin
Candler - Barbara Turpin, 86, of Candler, NC, passed away on 11/9/19 in Asheville, NC.
A native of Asheville, NC, Barbara was the daughter of Richmond Pearson Gordon and Pearl Webb Gordon.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Thomas Turpin; daughters, Brenda Farmer (Mark) of Lilburn, GA, Betsy Crawford (Scott) of Asheville, NC, and Beverly Garcia (John) of Hillsborough, NC; 6 grandchildren, Drew Farmer, Bethany Farmer, Hannah Crawford, Mitchell Crawford, Brandon Garcia and Laura Garcia; sister, Wilma Lindsey, of Asheville, NC; and brother-in-law Zeb Turpin (Allie) of Brevard, NC.
Barbara was a lifelong musician and piano teacher. She served as church organist and/or pianist for many local churches, including Calvary Baptist, Westwood Baptist, Hominy Baptist, Mt. Moriah Wesleyan Methodist, and Snow Hill United Methodist. She was a piano and organ teacher for over 57 years, teaching hundreds of students throughout the Asheville area and fostering their love of music. Her steadfast encouragement and Christian witness to her students included learning hymns as part of their music education.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, scrapbooking, crocheting, canning vegetables, and traveling. Two of her traveling highlights included a cross-country RV trip to the West Coast with her family and a mission trip to help build a church in Alaska. She was also an avid Duke basketball fan!
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Monday, November 11, at Snow Hill United Methodist Cemetery at 84 Snow Hill Church Road, Candler, NC.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3:00 pm at Snow Hill United Methodist. The Revs. Dianne Johnston and Allen Rash will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the church at 2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's memory to Snow Hill United Methodist Church or the Daily Bread Program at Hominy Baptist Church, both of Candler, NC.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019