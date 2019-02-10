|
Barbara Hardesty
Givens Estate - Barbara Kirk Hardesty, 91, of Givens Estate in Asheville and formerly of Cullowhee, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2019. A native of Ooltewah, TN, Barb had resided in North Carolina since 1950, and was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan and East Tennessee State with advanced degrees from Duke and Western Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn in 2016, with whom she shared 63 years, and is survived by her children Kirk (Pamela), Mark (Isabel) and Lisa Rockwell (Doug). She has two grandchildren, Ali and Charlotte Rockwell. Barbara enjoyed many interests in her lifetime, including gardening, travel, camping, choral singing, creative writing, and storytelling. She was devoted to the Methodist Church, and was involved in volunteering for many worthy causes, including setting up and funding a Nursing scholarship at Western Carolina University in her late husband's name. She spent over 20 years as a teacher, librarian and counselor in North Carolina Public Schools, and was nominated as North Carolina Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 1983. She was also a 4-H leader in Jackson County, for which she received a statewide award in 1984. A Memorial service honoring her life will be held in the Givens Estate Chapel on Saturday, February 16, at 10:30am. Her ashes will be interred with her late husband in the NC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, and with her grandparents in the churchyard at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Limestone, Tennessee, where she had fond childhood memories. In lieu of flowers, Mom asked that donations be made to Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, the Givens Estate Resident Assistance Fund, or .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019