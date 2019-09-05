Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Green Hills Cemetery
Barbara Ingle Obituary
Barbara Ingle

Asheville -

Barbara Ingle, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

She was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County, and was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and lovingly strong-willed.

Mrs. Ingle was a daughter of the late Mallie Worley and Fornada Worley and was also preceded in death by her sister, Amalee Henderson and brother, Paul Worley.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Charles Vernon Ingle of the home; daughter, Carlene Horne and husband Tommy of Asheville; grandchildren, Bradley Vernon Horne and Melanie Brooke Horne; sister, Brenda Moss of Asheville; brother, Lester Worley of Asheville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 Friday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

To sign Mrs. Ingle's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
