Barbara Jackson
Candler - Barbara Jackson went home peacefully in the early morning of October 15, 2020 surrounded by her children at her home in Candler, NC.
She was the daughter of Jeff and Oma Lee Metcalf, and sister to Bob Metcalf. She was married to Charles Jackson for 64 wonderful years until he went ahead to wait for her in 2015.
She is survived by her children Susan Buchanan, Anne Lingelbach, and Jeffrey Jackson; their spouses Keith Lingelbach and Cindy Jackson; and grandchildren Jared, Brittany, Amanda, Charlie, Heather, Andrew, Katherine, and Amanda Joy. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
She is at peace now and is with Papaw in the eternal happiness of heaven. Private graveside services were held on October 17, 2020.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
