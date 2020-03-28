|
Barbara Jean Miller
Candler - Barbara Jean Sprinkle Miller, 73, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the Payables Manager at New Dimensions and was a member of Enka Baptist Church, where a member of the Esther Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Miller was a daughter of the late Max Ambrose Sprinkle and Viola Belle Radford Sprinkle and was also preceded in death by her brother, S.J. Sprinkle.
Surviving are her husband whom she married October 2, 1965, Charles Randall Miller of the home; daughter, Shannon Miller Wood and husband, Jason of Asheville; son, Chris Matthew Miller and wife, Delena of Candler; grandchildren, Autumn, Aidan and Eisen; sisters, Sara Ballard and husband, John of Weaverville, Maxine White and husband, Ray of Candler and Miriam Sharp of Enka; brother, Chuck Sprinkle and wife, Sandi of Candler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
To sign Mrs. Miller's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020