Barbara Jean Tesner
Barbara Jean Tesner, 75, of the Meadow Branch Community near Robbinsville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Meadow Branch Baptist Church, of which she was a member. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Sunday at the church, prior to the service.
Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tesner family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019