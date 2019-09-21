Services
Townson-Smith Funeral Home
160 Five Point Rd
Robbinsville, NC 28771
(828) 479-3350
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadow Branch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Meadow Branch Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Tesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Tesner Obituary
Barbara Jean Tesner

Barbara Jean Tesner, 75, of the Meadow Branch Community near Robbinsville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Meadow Branch Baptist Church, of which she was a member. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tesner family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now