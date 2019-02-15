|
Barbara Louise Gentry
Weaverville - Barbara Louise Gentry, age 76, of Weaverville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Brian Center in Weaverville.
Barbara was born March 22, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Carl Raymond and Esta Mae Hyder Gentry. She was a graduate of North Buncombe High School. Barbara also graduated from Appalachian State University with both a BS and MA in teaching and taught in Union and Buncombe Counties as well as on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Gallup, NM for 20 years, during which time she earned numerous awards. In her youth, she loved to travel in Europe, the Western United States and Japan where she had friends. After retirement, Barbara became active in projects concerning Weaverville's history and local organizations.
She is survived by a brother, Carl "Ray" Gentry and two nephews.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday February 17, 2019 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
The family would like to say "thank you" to all of Barbara's many wonderful friends and neighbors that have been invaluable over the years.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 15, 2019