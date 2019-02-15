Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
West Memorial Park
Weaverville., NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Louise Gentry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Louise Gentry Obituary
Barbara Louise Gentry

Weaverville - Barbara Louise Gentry, age 76, of Weaverville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Brian Center in Weaverville.

Barbara was born March 22, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Carl Raymond and Esta Mae Hyder Gentry. She was a graduate of North Buncombe High School. Barbara also graduated from Appalachian State University with both a BS and MA in teaching and taught in Union and Buncombe Counties as well as on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Gallup, NM for 20 years, during which time she earned numerous awards. In her youth, she loved to travel in Europe, the Western United States and Japan where she had friends. After retirement, Barbara became active in projects concerning Weaverville's history and local organizations.

She is survived by a brother, Carl "Ray" Gentry and two nephews.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday February 17, 2019 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

The family would like to say "thank you" to all of Barbara's many wonderful friends and neighbors that have been invaluable over the years.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Gentry's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.