Barbara Louise "Bo" Gentry


1946 - 2020
Asheville - Barbara "Bo" Louise Gentry, 74, of Asheville passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Laurels of Green Tree Ridge in Asheville. Born April 16, 1946 in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Shannon and Helen Ward Hodge. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Gentry. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Robert Lee Gentry (Lisa) and Christopher James Gentry(Deanna)all of Leicester; grandchildren, Colton Gentry (Lauren), Samantha Smith (Stephen), Kaela Buckner (Chase), Nicholas Gentry, and Jamie Yates; nephews, David Chambers (Sharon) and Larry Parrish(Tammy) and niece ,Teresa Parker. No services will be held at this time. Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
