Barbara "Jean" Melton


1942 - 2020
Barbara "Jean" Melton Obituary
Barbara "Jean" Melton

Asheville - Barbara "Jean" Melton, 77, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Mrs. Melton was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She retired in 2004 from St. Gobain Tool following 24 years of service as a Diamond Setter.

She was a daughter of the late William Edward and Myrtle Estelle McFalls Brockmeier, and was also preceded in death by her brothers: Eddie, Richard and Chuck Brockmeier; and sister, Thelma Spake.

Surviving are her sons: Rodney D. Melton and Robert "Bobby" Thomas Melton, Jr. and wife, Annette all of Asheville; grandchildren: Amanda and Grace Melton; brothers: Bob Brockmeier and Terry Brockmeier and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jimmy Page and her son, Rodney D. Melton officiating. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:15 PM Sunday prior to the services at the funeral home.

To sign Jean's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
