Barbara Parker Rogers
Pisgah Forest - Barbara Parker Rogers, 86, of Pisgah Forest, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., she was a daughter of the late James Virgil and Annie Mae Bowlin Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Reeves Rogers, brothers, JV Jr., Porter, George, and Clarence Parker, and sisters, Vergie Stubbs, Frances Stubbs and Pauline Parker.
She is survived by her daughter Alisa Alexander and son Kelvin Rogers and wife Kim, three grandsons Zachary Alexander, Cameron and Colby Rogers, and granddaughter Erika Alexander.
She was a graduate of Sand Hill High School and Blanton's Business College. She was a State of North Carolina employee in various positions, the last two positions being with the Transylvania County School System and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, where she retired in 1998.
A devout Christian and long-time member of St. Timothy United Methodist Church, she was actively involved in the choir and many church activities. In addition, she was a member of the Happy Hands club in Transylvania County.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Moody-Connolly Funeral Home in Brevard. A funeral service will be held at St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Brevard on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Timothy United Methodist Church PO Box 429, Brevard, NC 28712.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020