Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Barbara Praytor Owenby


1949 - 2020
Barbara Praytor Owenby Obituary
Barbara Praytor Owenby

Hendersonville - Barbara Praytor Owenby, 71, of Hendersonville, passed away March 22, 2020, from complications due to a stroke.

A native of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Otho and Margaret Louise Qualls Praytor. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Allen and Wallace Praytor and one sister, Shirley Harris.

Barbara was a 1967 graduate of West Henderson High School and was formally employed at Farnam Custom Products for 25 years.

Surviving are her children, Robbey Owenby, Crystal Owenby Lance (Michael); grandchildren Samantha Branham (Christian) and Taylor Lance; sister, Myrtle Pressley (George), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
