Barbara Revis Rogers
Weaverville - Barbara Revis Rogers, age 86, of 24 Church Street died Monday, September 9th, 2019.
Mrs. Rogers was born July 19, 1933 to the late James Dewey and Fannie Guthrie Revis; she lived in Buncombe County all of her life.
Barbara retired from Verizon Telephone Company in Weaverville. A loving wife and mother, she enjoyed her family, working in her flowers, the Weaverville Museum and involvement in activities in her church. Mrs. Rogers was a long-time member of the Weaverville Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. J.D. Revis, who died March 26, 2007 and a grandson, Joshua Harrison, who died August 5, 2017.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, James Rogers; son, Terry Rogers and wife Carolyn; daughter, Teresa Harrison; son, Tony Rogers and wife Libby; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Viola Rice and Joan Ledford.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Weaverville Presbyterian Church, 30 Alabama Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Skip Gillikin and Sam McGinn will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019