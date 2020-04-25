|
Barbara Rhymer Hall
Candler - Barbara Rhymer Hall, 82, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born on December 27, 1937, in Buncombe County to the late Roy T. and Frances P. Rhymer. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Danny Rhymer.
She attended Biltmore High School. She later retired from American Enka following 40 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Hominy Baptist Church, Candler. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her earlier years, she looked forward to vacations with her husband and loved taking their three grandsons with them. She was mostly known for her love of cooking and gardening. She deeply loved all of her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband and sweetheart of 64 years, Alvin W. Hall; daughter, Dianne Hall Orr; son, Rickie Hall and wife Caroline; three grandsons, Nicholas R. Hall, Brett M. Rogers and wife Brittnee, and Noah L. Hall; four great-grandchildren, Dayton and Ryann Hall, and Peyton and Kyleigh Rogers; and two sisters, Shirley Ownbey and JoAnn Jones.
A private graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020