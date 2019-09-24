|
Barbara Sawyer
Swannanoa -
Barbara Sawyer (age 87) passed away peacefully at the Care Partners Solace Center on September 22, 2019.
A resident of Swannanoa for the majority of her life. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, V.T and Manilla Jones; her brother, Joe Jones; and her son, Steve Sawyer. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Tom Sawyer; sister, Nancy Fleming; her son, Scott Sawyer; her daughter, Suzanne Sawyer Fitzgerald; daughter-in-law, Rene Sawyer; grandchildren Jon Fitzgerald Jr., Bailey Fitzgerald, Taylor Fitzgerald, Jackson Sawyer, Scarlett Sawyer, Jordan Sawyer, and Danielle Sawyer.
Barbara was a proud graduate of Swannanoa High School (Class of 1950) and worked as a secretary for Buncombe County Schools at W.D. Williams Elementary in Swannanoa for 26 years. She enjoyed the outdoors and walking the trails at the Cradle of Forestry. She loved to go dancing and having a good time. She also loved her place at the lake and enjoyed boat riding.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:30pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Harwood Home for Funerals with a graveside service to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park on Tabernacle Road in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the John F. Keever Solace Center (CarePartners) at PO Box 25338, Asheville, North Carolina 28813.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 24, 2019