Barbara Staley Lohf

Biltmore Lake - Barbara Staley Lohf, 74, died at her home in Biltmore Lake on July 19, 2020 after a short bout with cancer.

She was born in Washington, D.C. in December 1945 to Charles W. Staley and Jeanne Eberly Staley. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, NC, and she received a B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by Michael, her husband of 51 years; their daughter Alison of Garner, NC; a sister, Cynthia Webb, of Mount Pleasant, SC; and brothers James (Patricia) Staley of Cape Elizabeth, ME and David Staley of Hilton Head, SC.

Barbara worked as a nurse for forty years in a wide range of specialties, mostly in hospital settings including Mass General Hospital in Boston and UCSF and California Pacific Medical Centers in San Francisco.

Barbara was active in her communities working for the betterment of local schools and volunteering for political campaigns. In Asheville she volunteered as a tutor with the Buncombe County Literacy Council, taught knitting at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and joined Women for Women, a grant program to help improve the lives of women and girls.

Barbara also loved to travel. She and Michael traveled extensively throughout their life together, including living for an extended period in Europe and traveling five years full-time in a motorhome before settling down in the Asheville area.

Wherever she went, Barbara made friends easily, and she thoroughly enjoyed talking with and spending time with people. She will be missed by many.

A celebration in memory of Barbara's life is planned at a later date.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
