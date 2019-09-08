Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Worley Holcombe


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Worley Holcombe Obituary
Barbara Worley Holcombe

Leicester - Barbara Worley Holcombe, age 75, of Leicester, died Monday, September 2, 2019.

Barbara was born October 21, 1943 in Buncombe County where she lived all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Howard Taft and Iva Buckner Worley, and the wife of the late Boyd William Holcombe, who died in 2016.

Ms. Holcombe was a graduate of North Buncombe High School and a member of the First Church of God in Asheville. She retired from Sears in Asheville after 32 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her son, Randy Holcombe; daughter, Tracy Rathbone; four grandchildren, Jessica Holcombe, Maranda Parrish, Austin and Morgan Turner; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Gunnar Hicks.

Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnardsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Holcombe's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now