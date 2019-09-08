|
|
Barbara Worley Holcombe
Leicester - Barbara Worley Holcombe, age 75, of Leicester, died Monday, September 2, 2019.
Barbara was born October 21, 1943 in Buncombe County where she lived all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Howard Taft and Iva Buckner Worley, and the wife of the late Boyd William Holcombe, who died in 2016.
Ms. Holcombe was a graduate of North Buncombe High School and a member of the First Church of God in Asheville. She retired from Sears in Asheville after 32 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her son, Randy Holcombe; daughter, Tracy Rathbone; four grandchildren, Jessica Holcombe, Maranda Parrish, Austin and Morgan Turner; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Gunnar Hicks.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnardsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Holcombe's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
