Barry Parker
Asheville - Barry Charles Parker, 60, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of Crossroads Assembly.
Barry was a son of Doris Jones Parker, with whom he made his home, of Asheville and the late William Charles Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey B. Parker and sister, Patty Silver.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Susan Merrill (Don) of Asheville; brothers, William Gary "Bill" Parker (Shirley) and Phillip Bryan Parker (Kathy Willetts) all of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Crossroads Assembly, with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends following services up to 4:30 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
To sign Barry's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com