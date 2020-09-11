1/1
Barry Parker
1960 - 2020
Barry Parker

Asheville - Barry Charles Parker, 60, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of Crossroads Assembly.

Barry was a son of Doris Jones Parker, with whom he made his home, of Asheville and the late William Charles Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey B. Parker and sister, Patty Silver.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Susan Merrill (Don) of Asheville; brothers, William Gary "Bill" Parker (Shirley) and Phillip Bryan Parker (Kathy Willetts) all of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Crossroads Assembly, with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends following services up to 4:30 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

To sign Barry's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Crossroads Assembly
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crossroads Assembly
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
