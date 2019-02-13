|
Beatrice Cole Cook
Asheville - Beatrice Cole Cook, age 92, of Asheville died Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Mrs. Cook was born April 4, 1926 in Buncombe County to the late Pozie and Vista Chambers Cole. A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Beatrice enjoyed being a wife and homemaker. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie G. Cook; sisters, Athelene Hawkins, Shirley Christopher; brothers, P.A., Willie, Bensil and Phillip Cole; and grandson, Matthew Cook.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda McDaniel and Kay Cook; son, Larry Cook and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Andy McDaniel, Valerie Slaughter, and Daniel Cook; great-grandchildren, Bailey, J.C., Caroline, Zeb, Abigail, and Leighton.
Private burial will be held in the Old Weaverville Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Old Weaverville Cemetery Fund payable to the Reems Creek Cemetery, c/o Shelby Shields, PO Box 1155, Weaverville, NC 28787.
