Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sulphur Springs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Elaine Thorpe


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Elaine Thorpe Obituary
Beatrice Elaine Thorpe

Asheville - Beatrice Elaine Rice Thorpe, age 69, of Asheville, NC, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019.

Elaine was a recently retired Registered Nurse with over 40 years of experience in the medical field. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earl Thorpe; her daughters, Judith Thorpe O'Dell and Frances Thorpe, three grandchildren, Scarlett, Christian, and Gunner O'Dell; three brothers, four sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Rice and Norma O'Kelly.

Graveside services for Mrs. Thorpe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, with Chaplain Jack Taylor officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now