Beatrice Elaine Thorpe
Asheville - Beatrice Elaine Rice Thorpe, age 69, of Asheville, NC, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019.
Elaine was a recently retired Registered Nurse with over 40 years of experience in the medical field. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earl Thorpe; her daughters, Judith Thorpe O'Dell and Frances Thorpe, three grandchildren, Scarlett, Christian, and Gunner O'Dell; three brothers, four sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Rice and Norma O'Kelly.
Graveside services for Mrs. Thorpe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, with Chaplain Jack Taylor officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019